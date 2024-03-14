Sexless Marriage!

"I've been married for about 17 years. We've never really had a good way of resolving conflict in the marriage.





"I remember a specific conflict right after we were married, shortly after we started living together. We were both raised conservative Christians and didn't have sex before marriage, didn't live together.





"I don't remember the details, but I do remember distinctly thinking to myself: 'There's no way out. I tried to make my case, but it was as if what I said didn't actually matter.'"





