RT News - August 3 2025 2PM GMT

August 3, 2025

Russia's Defence Ministry confirms the downing of just under a hundred Ukrainian drones targeting numerous regions overnight. The attacks left four people wounded. Moscow uncovers details from secret talks between top Zelensky officials and the US and UK, regarding replacing him as leader with Kiev's ambassador to London. That's as Ukraine erupts with large-scale protests against mobilisation and curbs on anti-corruption bodies. Israeli forces bomb a school-turned-shelter, and the Palestinian Red Crescent headquarters in southern Gaza - leaving an aid-worker dead and many more Palestinians wounded.





