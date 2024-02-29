BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BULLSEYE! NATO Objects and Romanian Mercenaries Were Wiped Out In KHARKIV┃RU Entered KRASNOGOROVKA
318 views • 02/29/2024

Over the past few days, war correspondents and a number of Ukrainian telegram channels have begun to continuously report on the activation of Russian forces northwest of Maryinka. In particular, war correspondents officially confirmed the information that Russian troops managed to take control of the territories between Maryinka and Krasnogorovka and enter the southern part of this city. Moreover, according to local residents, a few days before the entry of the Russian army into the southern part of Krasnogorovka, street shootings were recorded in this city in almost all its parts. Most likely, these were groups of Russian Spetsnaz who entered the city and began to prepare favorable ground for the entry of Russian troops from the south and east............

Keywords
kharkivkrasnogorovkaromanian mercenaries
