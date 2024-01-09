Create New Account
2024 Cannabis Crystal Ball Predictions: The Cannabis Industry Is F*cked!!!
channel image
The Talking Hedge
Published 2 months ago

2024 Cannabis Crystal Ball Predictions, including:

*lounges & lockers

*Strain stability (availability)

*S3 is BIG Pharma's trojan horse

*5 year sideways movement

*Increase in SKUs nationwide

*More automation


Summary:

00:00 - Intro

01:03 - 2019 prediction recap

01:34 - Crystal Ball explanation

02:36 - MJ Biz Con recap

03:35 - thoughts from an activist to owner

07:59 - Doom & Gloom, or Naive?

09:45 - Distrobution is key

11:11 - Cannabis Culture

13:03 - Product innovation

16:00 - 2022 - 2023 overview

16:17 - Branding

18:31 - Josh's prediction

19:04 - cannabis investors

28:58 -2024 cannabis predictions

30:14 - hemp bill

31:02 - MISC Category

31:21 - Cannabis Lounges

33:36 - Small Biz over MSOs

38:42 - Safe Banking Act

40:06 - Schedule 3

44:58 - Miggy's Predictions

52:13 - Investors' Predictions

54:02 - Miggy's final thoughts

57:50 - Outro


Guest:

Miggy420, Co-host of Cannabis Legalization News

https://www.youtube.com/cannabislegalizationnews


Host:

Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your favorite business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/


Episode 1189 The #TalkingHedge...

Your Favorite Business Podcast.

​Covering news, interviews, events, finance, data, and more.

https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com


Music Info:

Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020

Artist: Milochromatic Beats

&

Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018

Artist: LuxrayBeats


