BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Nicole passionately appealed to Chairman Jim Jordan, stating that the members of New Federal State of China are victims of the CCP's weaponization of the US justice system
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
15 views • 04/18/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2eqb0r56fa

04/17/2023 At the "Manhattan Violent Crime Victims" hearing held by the House Judiciary Committee, Nicole passionately appealed to Chairman Jim Jordan, stating that the members of New Federal State of China are victims of the CCP's weaponization of the US justice system. She requested that Jim Jordan investigate the case of Mr. Miles Guo, as she believed that he should not be imprisoned but should appear at the hearing to testify about the CCP's weaponization of the US justice system.

 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


04/17/2023 妮可在众议院司法委员会发起的“曼哈顿暴力犯罪受害者”听证会上向主席吉姆·乔丹大声疾呼：新中国联邦是中共武器化美国司法系统的受害者！她请求吉姆·乔丹调查郭文贵先生的案子。她认为郭文贵先生不应该被关在监狱里，而应该出现在这次的听证会上为中共武器化美国司法系统作证。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy