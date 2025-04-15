BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Spiritual electronic warfare maximum drive
Nonvaxer420
5 months ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0165027014002842?via%3Dihub


.

https://x.com/gohnallin


.

https://rumble.com/v6rtv37-jill-woodworth-from-jill-woodworth-talks.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


Jill Woodworth from Jill Woodworth Talks

.

how do neurons oscillate

how does light oscillate

biogeometry

water molecules cymatics example

how much of the human body is water

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Acousto-optics


.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654789/


https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/


magnetic human body communication

.

https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/channel-characterization-of-magnetic-human-body-communication/


.

sono genetics

wban mitigation

epigenetics

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biofield


Morphic resonance, a concept proposed by biologist Rupert Sheldrake, suggests that self-organizing systems inherit a collective memory from past similar systems, influencing their form and behavior through a kind of "resonance" across time and space.

.

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Analysis-of-the-IEEE-802.15.4a-ultra-wideband-layer-Alberts/70a347d93960f103cbd59c9646a8c3f5b20865c6/figure/2


.

https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/29112-passive-hardware-considerations-for-medical-body-area-network-transceivers


.

https://www.sintec-project.eu/what-is-intrabody-communication/


.

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/neurorobotics/articles/10.3389/fnbot.2021.656943/full


.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network


https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x


human body communication as a transmission medium

biosignal

https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire


.

https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html


.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1434841122002588


.

https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf


.

https://2024.augmented-humans.org/list-of-workshops/


https://dl.acm.org/doi/abs/10.1145/3652920.3653037


.

sensors what are body-actuating technologies

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Defense_Clandestine_Service


https://www.cttso.gov/Subgroups/SCOS.html


https://www.newsweek.com/exclusive-inside-militarys-secret-undercover-army-1591881


internet of behaviors

trump20242030covid
