Today's Patient Blue Fronted Amazon l Animal Hospital For Tiny Animals 2

Kritter Klub
Dec 31, 2024
Bada, the blue-fronted Amazon, came to the hospital for a very sad reason. He started plucking his own feathers. He must be stressed about something... Find out what made him depressed in the video
