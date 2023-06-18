BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Reprogramming Your Brain: The Solution for Depression & Bipolar Disorder
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
128 views • 06/18/2023

This video was removed from YouTube in May 2023 by its Author due to a possible violation of YouTube's Community Guidelines and censorship.Published on YouTube - Jan 21, 2017


Dr. John Bergman D.C. is a corrective chiropractor. He has been doing free seminars in his clinic for many years. You can watch them here now.


Check out his websites too:


www.drbvip.com

www.extremehealthacademy.com

www.drjohnbergman.com

__


What is the Extreme Health Academy?

https://www.extremehealthacademy.com

USE CODE: BERGMAN14 TO START YOUR FREE 14 DAY TRIAL.


With the world becoming increasingly toxic and the incredible lack of knowledge regarding appropriate healthcare, it has never been more important to take charge of your health and your life. The Extreme Health Academy is a website that's full of information to help you learn exactly what you must do to survive and thrive in this world.


Best of all this website is a community of people ready to help others on the road to optimal health with features like an online forum, live workshop, podcasts, monthly video courses a supporting community, and much more!


Get ready to start taking control of your health!


https://www.extremehealthacademy.com


USE CODE: BERGMAN14 TO START YOUR FREE 14 DAY TRIAL.


___


Dr. Bergman's D.C. Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/drjohnbergman/


Dr. Bergman's D.C. Clinic:

http://bergmanchiropractic.com

714-962-5891


Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations which you can schedule by using the link below:

https://drjohnberagman.com/booking/


For Media and Business Inquires contact:

[email protected]

Keywords
brainagingneuroplasticity
