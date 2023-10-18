‘He Has Very Proper Opinions About Our Country’: Trump Confident in Jordan Becoming House Speaker

During the recess of his New York civil trial on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump commented on the floor vote for House speaker. He praised speaker nominee Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), and said he expected him to be confirmed. President Trump also gave his opinion on President Biden’s trip to Israel, saying “I think everything he does is political.”



