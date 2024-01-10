Media Crackdown

The Ringleader
* Many signs point to [Bidan] collusion.
* Joe runs government like a dictator.
* Team [Bidan] schooling media outlets; wants them to get even more one-sided.
* Dems: voters are too dumb to understand news.
* The radical left is used to having complete and total control of the narrative.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (9 January 2024)
