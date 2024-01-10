Create New Account
Media Crackdown
Son of the Republic
The Ringleader

* Many signs point to [Bidan] collusion.

* Joe runs government like a dictator.

* Team [Bidan] schooling media outlets; wants them to get even more one-sided.

* Dems: voters are too dumb to understand news.

* The radical left is used to having complete and total control of the narrative.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (9 January 2024)

https://youtu.be/fitk2nER7F8

