Are Nord Stream pipeline explosion answers being HIDDEN!?
High Hopes
High Hopes
45 views • 06/30/2023

Glenn Beck


June 30, 2023


One of the biggest questions yet to be answered concerns the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline bombing and WHO was responsible for it all. For some strange reason, the United States — and other world governments too — doesn’t seem to care about finding the truth, leaving ‘private enthusiasts’ to do investigations instead. The Biden Administration has since placed blame on a group of pro-Ukrainian individuals working alone…but some other investigations hint otherwise. So, what’s the truth? Is the world’s ‘confusion’ about it all ‘purposeful’? And WHY doesn’t our mainstream media or our U.S. government seem to care about uncovering the REAL answer…?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9kAJn4O8jw0

explosiontruthglenn beckpipelinenord streamanswers hiddenuncovering the real answerdont care about truth
