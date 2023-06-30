Are Nord Stream pipeline explosion answers being HIDDEN!?

Glenn Beck





June 30, 2023





One of the biggest questions yet to be answered concerns the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline bombing and WHO was responsible for it all. For some strange reason, the United States — and other world governments too — doesn’t seem to care about finding the truth, leaving ‘private enthusiasts’ to do investigations instead. The Biden Administration has since placed blame on a group of pro-Ukrainian individuals working alone…but some other investigations hint otherwise. So, what’s the truth? Is the world’s ‘confusion’ about it all ‘purposeful’? And WHY doesn’t our mainstream media or our U.S. government seem to care about uncovering the REAL answer…?





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9kAJn4O8jw0