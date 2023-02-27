In order to receive the truth, you have to speak the truth. Jesus is the TRUTH (John 14:6)

2 Thessalonians 2 :10 NKJV And with all unrighteous deception among those who perish, because they did not receive the love of the truth, that they might be saved.

John 14 :6 Jesus said to him, “I am the way, the TRUTH, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me."

Acts 3: 19 Repent therefore and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, so that times of refreshing may come from the presence of the Lord.

Matthew 6: 14-15 For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.

video clips from these videos by Jonathan Kleck:

"ONLY The LORD GOD Could Orchestrate THIS - 1967. epiousios is BEYOND a MIRACLE !! TIME'S UP-Look UP" dated 11 23 2022

"Establish yourself on the Rock" dated 2 4 2017

"Best 2 HOURS I've Spent in a Minute!! Make Sure You Watch the Last 2 Minutes of This Video ANA-BLEPO" dated 1 5 2022

"A Recent Death Requires This for EVERYBODY,, Pay Attention ! Do Not be Deceived" dated 1 25 2021 "YOU (( NEED )) To Be (( SURE )) .... When This Happens ... YOU ARE GOING TO NEED THE ASSURANCE ...." dated 11-18-2021

All glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ

