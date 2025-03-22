Correcting our institutional memory teaching actual biochemistry

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



"Ending Plague" is the book everybody needs to hear, and I do try to teach in these classes the actual biochemistry because I know that the people are smart enough to understand and I know that I can drill it down and we can talk further.

Fauci and NIAID own absolutely not a single patent, and neither does any of these universities who have been committing these frauds like that 1997 Alzheimer's fraud and the drugs and the experimentation on people.

Yes, I cry every time I see and when good people, like the friends talking to you, get bullied into doing something they didn't want to do, half of it is just coming alongside of them and saying, Look, looking at the grace and mercy of God...

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 03/21/2025

