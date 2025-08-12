BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Mudfloods Globally 2025 Signs of a New Earth Reset
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2136 followers
555 views • 1 month ago

Are we at the return of global mud floods and civilization-resetting disasters? Disasters worldwide are increasing with a potential link to intensified cosmic ray bombardment from recent supernovae and Earth’s weakening magnetic field.


Keywords
extreme weathercosmic raysearth changesdavid dubynetsunamisancient civilizationsadapt 2030mudfloodcivilization cyclewhats happening right nowwhat comes nextrivers from the skyburied buildingsreset cycleglobal mud floodssigns of a new earth resetsupernova energiesreturn of mud floodsare ancient cycles repeatingthe cloud mysterysupernova effectscloud burstswhy are storms getting strongerapocalyptic floods
