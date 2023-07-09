© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
7/6/2023 【Nicole on Grant Stinchfield's podcast】Instead of holding the CCP and American sellouts accountable for the COVID-19 pandemic that killed over a million Americans, the US government is imprisoning Mr. Miles Guo, who has provided life-saving intelligence, without bail! What an irony!
7/6/2023 【妮可参加格兰特·斯廷奇菲尔德播客节目】美国政府不去追究引发新冠大流行继而夺取100多万美国人性命的中共以及卖美贼的罪责，却把提供救命情报的郭文贵先生投入监狱并不予保释！这是何等的讽刺！
