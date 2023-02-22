BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US & World COVID Patents Implicate Pandemic Conspiracy
2 views • 02/22/2023

Sam, Thomas and Len discuss censorship, US and World COVID Patents, Tests, Lockdowns, vaccines, Bioweapon attacks, the World Government Summit, solutions and much more…

Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/apps/
https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/

Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Geoff Wexler


https://twitter.com/ed_harvard

https://covidandvaxfaqs.substack.com

https://legallinkconfidential.com/

Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Alpha Omega Energy

https://twitter.com/AOEvcBreakthru

https://aomegaenergy.tilda.ws/

Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Weaponized News
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews
https://rokfin.com/WeaponizedNews
https://weaponizednews.substack.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews
https://odysee.com/@WeaponizedNews:6
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/
https://gab.com/WeaponizedNews
Help Weaponized News Pay some bills please donate
Bitcoin 36fNy89D8vnmH2Ty14ceeoaoomHzGvsH8o
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/weaponizednews
cash.app/$weaponizednews


vaccines censorship tests solutions lockdowns us and world covid patents bioweapon attacks the world government summit
