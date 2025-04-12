Relax and Focus on the Horizon

Toward The Mark MINUTE with a whole lot in it about how to overcome distractions in the course of reaching our goals, ultimately the goal to “press toward the mark for the prize of the High Calling of God in Christ Jesus” looking forward to eternal victory in Christ Jesus!

1 min., 42 sec.

All of us face challenges in our lives. When we focus on pressing toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus, taking one step at a time, following the lead of The Holy Spirit, we will… "Triumph Over the Urge to Quit and Avoid a Lifetime of Regret"!

Watch full "TRIUMPH OVER THE URGE TO QUIT… AVOID A LIFETIME OF REGRET" podcast (click link @ https://youtu.be/7yWzd9V-Fnk on our YouTube channel and @ https://rumble.com/v6qgmms-triumph-over-the-urge-to-quit-and-avoid-a-lifetime-of-regret.html on our Rumble channel).





What would make you quit or stop short of reaching your goal when the fruit of your labor, all you've worked for, everything you'd sought God for, everything you’ve sown for may be waiting just around the next corner?

Watch 7-minute special excerpt "FINISHING MUST START IN THE HEART" video (click link @ https://youtu.be/HOxKKfvHfSQ on our YouTube channel and on our Rumble channel @ https://rumble.com/v6qgpew-special-message-on-how-finishing-must-start-in-the-heart.html ).

Welcome to a space where a small ministry family expresses big passion for, and joy in, Christ Jesus. This is a wonder-filled, adventurous journey for a lifetime, friend. We’re really glad you’re here!

Pull up a seat, grab a coffee or cocoa, and enjoy some time with us. We hope you join us in building the Family of God in Christ Jesus, and together we will reach more souls and fan the flame in more Hearts and Lives as we "press Toward The Mark for the Prize of the High Calling of God in Christ Jesus (Philippians 3:13-14)"!

