EPOCH TV | Spike Protein Exposure and Clotting Pathologies Explained: Dr. Jordan Vaughn

EPOCH TV | American Thought Leaders | Spike Protein Exposure and Clotting Pathologies Explained: Dr. Jordan Vaughn
“The worst thing you can do if you have a vascular disease of the lungs is increase the intrathoracic pressure with something like a ventilator. You know, it's pretty obvious in the respiratory physiology journals in Europe that the ventilator just made the respiratory issues worse. And they couldn't figure out why. Well, because it wasn't necessarily the airway, per se. Again, it was the vascular system.” - Dr. Jordan Vaughn
