Site of the neutralization of the Murmansk shooter - part 2

Video from the site of the neutralization of the Murmansk shooter. He was later taken out on a stretcher alive. (not posting video)

According to Mash, the Murmansk shooter, a local resident born in 1981, had planned to set a fire on the roof of the high-rise building.

44-year-old Vladislav first barricaded the entrance with barbed wire, then doused the roof and the entrance with gasoline. Armed with a 7.62 caliber "Vepr" carbine and a 12-gauge double-barrel shotgun, he managed to fire at least two magazines before being apprehended.

According to sources, he was registered with a psychiatric and neurological clinic.

The shooter was neutralized by a sniper. He suffered a severe head injury but survived and is currently in intensive care.

An investigation has been initiated for the attempted murder of law enforcement officers.

UPDATE: The shooter in Murmansk has reportedly been neutralized by SOBR "Rosomakha" (Special Rapid Response Unit) and OMON "Medved" (Special Purpose Mobile Unit) of the Russian National Guard during an assault on the rooftop of the 14-story building.

Judging by the footage, he was armed with an Izh-27 rifle and a Vepr carbine.

⚡️Several people injured in shooting in Murmansk

Security forces are currently unable to get onto the roof of the building on Kolsky Prospekt, 10, where the shooter is located, as the entrance is blocked by a hatch.

According to local residents, the last sounds of gunfire were heard about 10 minutes ago. Judging by the footage, the shooter has two firearms.

The shooter's goals are unclear. He also made no demands.