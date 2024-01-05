PSEC - 2023 - PSEC ON TOUR - Illinois & Indiana | SEC18 - The Garden Tour | 432hz [hd 720p]

ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2023 - PSEC ON TOUR - Illinois & Indiana | SEC18 - The Garden Tour" -- Dave Kelso, Henrick Thortonsson and Lauren Tull explore both Illinois and Indiana. This massive comical production can be experienced in two ways:





First: you can watch 2 videos totaling in 6 hours.

Second: you can watch 20 much shorter videos, netflix style.





In this section, "The Garden Tour" -- Dave Kelso provides a tour of his garden, which includes on screen information about each of the plant speices, for those whom are interested in such things. Also accompanied by Henrick Thortonsson & Lauren Tull.





This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.





Participants List: Dave Kelso, Henrick Thortonsson, Lauren Tull, CC / Fair Use: Command & Conquer, Babylon Bee, D-Bomb & United, Happy Music YouTube Channel, Jaboody Dubs, misc

