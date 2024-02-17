Rep. Ronny Jackson | Biden is OBVIOUSLY Not Cognitively Fit and is NOT Actually in Charge

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
BlazeTV | Biden is OBVIOUSLY Not Cognitively Fit and is NOT Actually in Charge
Rep. Ronny Jackson, who served as Physician to the President for both Donald Trump and Barack Obama, called on Joe Biden to take a cognitive test given the President's myriad of mental lapses. If Biden s not mentally fit to stand trial, how in the world is he possibly able to be President of the Untied States? This clip is from a House Republican Press Conference on February 14, 2024.
► Watch MORE BlazeTV YouTube Videos: https://bit.ly/3EVRJHP
► Visit the BRAND NEW Ad-Free 'Blaze News' Website: https://www.theblaze.com/