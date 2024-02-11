Miracle of Floating Eucharist FILMED Rotating in Mid-Air Thursday, November 2, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Feb 10, 2024
Sacred Host is recorded floating and rotating during the words of consecration at an unknown church in Mexico. This was first posted @expedientecatolicooficial
Please comment below if you have any further information regarding this miracle.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nHirrbPvnys