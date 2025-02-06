BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
SO MUCH WINNING... so then why are we still losing the food fight and the mRNA plandemic?
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
83 views • 7 months ago

I PERSONALLY TOOK THAT PICTURE HERE IN COLORADO. 

FOR ENTERTAINMENT ONLY:

So the world knows, invluding the Pres... I mean, i love that Trump is "winning" everywhere ya look. Know what else is winning while this is happening? Famine.. Food Control .. WEF AGENDA, and we lose BIGTIME. Folks, we HAVE NO EGGS... HOUSTON??? If love to know how a president is not adressing the decimation of our food supply by rabid mRNA pushing, herd culling, anti-human transhumanists(so we re told) in plain view, with the most ASSININE explainations ive ever heard of. This CAN NOT CONTINUE. If rather have illegal aliens here than stare so can we adress THAT? PLEASE?


Mr President, PLEASE... PLEASE.. we need you to adress this and the people doing this, common sense defying, systematic destruction of OUR food supply in these United States. WE NEED TO KNOW HOW THIS IS BEING CORRECTED. 


Otherwise, wed be forced into a Difital ID/Social Credit Score System to be able to track the rations/coupons we re being subsidised with, for our own good and inventory purposes only, of course...It would never be a "Food Control Sytstem", right? And since NO ONE wants or asked for that, it needs to be adressed and outmaneuvered in the name of the people who voted this administration into offid. Nothi g matters if we re starving folks. 


hit meeee! [email protected]

trumpvaccinesfoodusashotssurviveisolationfaminequarantinepreparemrna
