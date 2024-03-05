BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bioidentical Hormones – Answers to Common Questions with New Guest Consultant Sherry Allen
Hotze Health
102 followers
8 views • 03/05/2024

Do you have questions or concerns related to bioidentical hormone therapy? You’re not alone!

On this week’s podcast we welcome Sherry Allen who has been a New Guest Consultant at the Hotze Health & Wellness Center for the past 20 years and a patient for the past 24 years! Sherry has personally listened to and consulted with tens of thousands of men and women who have taken control of their health and has a plethora of knowledge about bioidentical hormone therapy.

Learn about the most common questions, concerns, and symptoms patients discuss before making the decision to balance their hormones! Dr. Hotze shares his expertise on the effects of hormone decline in women and men – you don’t want to miss this!

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

healthnatural healthwomens healthmens healthdr steven hotzebioidentical hormoneswellness revolutionbioiden
