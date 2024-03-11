© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK Column News - 11th March 2024
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Mark Anderson with today's UK Column News.
00:26 Happy Shappy In Kiev Showing Off Ukrainian Swastikas
10:51 World Economic Forum Declares Disinformation The Most Severe Risk Over The Next Two Years
19:29 Gordon Brown: UK Has To Get On War Footing For Economic Growth
31:51 Updates And Announcements
35:28 Free Speech On Trial
40:17 BBC Doesn’t Like Director Jonathan Glazer’s Oscar Speech
45:00 Metropolitan Police: Aggressive Public Order Policing On 9 March
49:19 Millions Of Ukrainian Women To Be Mobilised?
52:04 James Roguski: The Top 10 Reasons To #StopTheTreaty
55:09 Death Cult Policies On The Agenda