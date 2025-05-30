BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BORDER BREAK! Russian forces crash through Stroevka defenses
298 views • 3 months ago

Russian forces break up a new border in Kharkov region, breaking through Stroevka with stunning fire, wiping out the Ukrainian defense front there, who can do nothing. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on May 29, 2025, that Stroevka was liberated while reporting the liberation of multiple another areas today. For two years Putin has warned that “if the attacks on Russia are not stopped, Russia will create a buffer zone in Ukraine.” Heavy fire rained down on Stroevka, a largely forested village where Zelensky’s men felt safe, but not so, after Russian military units from the Western Group of Forces, secretly crossed the demarcation line between Russia and Ukraine, attacking Stroevka on the right bank of the Oskol River. This was apparently aimed at joining up with previously held Russian positions near Topoli, about eight kilometers away.

In addition to the Ukrainian positions, the consequences of the military action featured the detonation and detonation of their material such as armor, tanks, and pickups along with the troops handling the goods. Simultaneously, Russian assault groups advanced in the sector, securing much of the forested area for miles, almost enclosing the gray zone between Stroevka and Topoli. This coordinated attack threatened to unravel Ukrainian control and open the door to a deeper assault on Kharkov, even as Ukrainian analysts acknowledged the line was cracking. As a result of the high-spirited operation, a Russian flag was raised by soldiers on a building on the southern outskirts of Stroevka, 1.5 km from the Russia-Ukraine border. The Kharkov border is now a revolving door for Russian forces, and Kiev had no depth, only retreat and collapse as the Russian infantry continued to attack!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

break throughkharkov regionstroevka
