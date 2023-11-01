🔒 Secure, Comfortable, and Ready: Your EDC Holster Selection Blueprint! 🛡️

🎧 Tune in to our latest podcast episode as we dive deep into the world of EDC (Everyday Carry) holsters with our special guest, Susan Romanov from the Shooting for Women Alliance. This is a must-listen for all firearm enthusiasts, whether you're new to concealed carry or a seasoned pro.





👉 In this episode, we explore the essential factors to consider when choosing the perfect EDC holster, from the optimal carry positions for various lifestyles to materials ensuring both durability and comfort. Susan and our host share valuable insights on retention systems that provide security and tips for mastering effective concealment. It's a blueprint to help you make informed choices for your daily carry gear.





🤝 We encourage you to be a part of this discussion. Share your experiences, questions, and insights with us. We're fostering a community of responsible gun owners who value their safety and comfort.





