People who got the Covid injection are legally owned by the patent holders, says Todd Callender
1313 views • 7 months ago

If you've been genetically-modified, you belong to the patent holders." "They will have created a global slave class." "Everybody that's been genetically-modified is now the chattel property [personal property] of the patent holders. ..." "So the ramifications of this aren't just everybody getting genetically-modified and potentially sick, but it is actually beyond that, they will have not only eradicated humanity in the sense of our genome being Homo sapiens, but they will have taken ownership." "They will have created a global slave class."

The full interview with lawyer Todd Callender, done by Seth Holehouse's "Man in America", posted on 17 Oct 2024 titled "Replicon Vaxx, FEMA Civil War & Mask Mandates—the Elites Are DESPERATE w/ Todd Callender", is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v5j288d-replicon-vaxx-fema-civil-war-and-mask-mandatesthe-elites-are-desperate-w-to.html

The legal case that Todd Callender refers to — "Assoc. for Molecular Pathology v. Myriad Genetics, Inc., 569 U.S. 576 (2013)" — is posted here:

https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/569/576/

Mirrored - Fat News


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
gene modificationtodd callendercovid injectionpatent holders
