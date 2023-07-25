The Punisher Skull, elections, UBI World Coin Orb and more

Join Chelle Wagner and Dr. Carrie Brown ND for another great CC Talks 7.25.23 discussion. This week we are discussing: * The Nicotine Patch Venom Update * The Pineal Gland Connection * The Spirit of Patriotism * Former President Trump * Timothy Alberino Author of Birthright * The Grey Aliens Treaty with Eisenhower * Totalitarianism and World Coin The Punisher skull: Unofficial logo of the white American death cult | Salon.com Trump shares sinister new video issuing apocalyptic threat to anyone who ‘f***s around with us’ | The Independent Rabbi links Pres. Trump to King David, says he is preparing the way for Messiah | God Reports Raider of the Lost Lampstands (rumble.com) WATCH: Group of 150 Orthodox Jews Present Trump With Torah Crown - VINnews https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZW-tNeOKWf0&t=3123s Ingersoll Lockwood: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know | Heavy.com (1) Bible Mysteries Podcast Episode 146: Edom and Rahab Interview with Timothy Alberino - YouTube https://www.inquisitr.com/2939994/grey-aliens-signed-treaty-with-eisenhower-in-1954-after-u-s-government-rejected-overtures-from-nordic-or-pleiadian-aliens https://worldcoin.org/cofounder-letter "It's Time" - OpenAI's Sam Altman Launches 'WorldCoin' Token To Distinguish Humans From Bots | ZeroHedge One Big World Government's Coming for You & Your Money (independentsentinel.com) The Deeper Dive: The Cashless Society is Here! (thedailydoom.com) The Rise Of Totalitarianism: Banks Denying Services Based On Political Views | ZeroHedge If you would like to support Chelle's ministry efforts, then buy her a coffee! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez Want to learn more about Hebrew and the deeper meaning of Scripture through in depth study? Then sign up for Chelle's Otiot Classes (Hebrew Classes) at the Cepher Academy. https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the... Heart of the Tribe Telegram Fellowship Group Link: https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup HEART OF THE TRIBE Contact: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/heartofthetribe To reach Chelle: [email protected] Dr. Carrie Brown ND, MH website: https://www.powerfulnaturalhealth.com/ Dr. Carrie Brown’s YT Channel: / @powerful_natural... Connect with Dr. Carrie on her Telegram Channel: https://t.me/+waoEzTOYXbQ1NjMx

#venom, #nicotine, #worldcoin, #orb, #trump, #ingersolllockwood, #birthright, #timothyalberino, #barontrump, #eisenhower, #thegreys, #avenger, #punisherskull, #patriotism, #idolworship



