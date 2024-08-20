16.08.2024 20. AZK - Stefan Magnet: AUF 1 - Greeting Message

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stefan Magnet founded the independent Austrian TV-station AUF1 and works as its editor-in-chief. His greeting words to the AZK have an impactful message: He encourages with the perspective that the time we are living in offers a historic chance for all of us. Agenda 2030 is to be shoved down our throat and the path to control each citizen on earth is to be paved with brute force. We can stand against this, because pain and shock always also open a chance for change!!