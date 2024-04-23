BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
355) Sabrina Wallace — O Mundo dos "Bichos"
#ElectrosmogPortugal
#ElectrosmogPortugal
174 views • 04/23/2024

ERRATA (ao minuto 08:26) – Nitrofurazona deve ler-se como Nitrofurantoína – termo que volta a surgir no vídeo nº 365) Sabrina Wallace – A Dark Web nunca existiu, mas Deus existe: https://www.brighteon.com/b5768dd1-3a40-463e-8b8f-ada6c3183561


Fonte – Canal Psinergy; Abril 18, 2024

Thurs thinkin: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.432A230F-CABD-439B-9A93-26AF318891AE:9


Canais referenciados no vídeo:

Tore Says Show: https://rumble.com/c/ToreSays

Tore Says Show, Abril 17, 2024 | PRELUDE : Secret Circle | Fast and Furious 2.0: https://rumble.com/v4q3orh-prelude-secret-circle-fast-and-furious-2.0.html

Juxtaposition1: https://odysee.com/@Juxtaposition1:0?view=content

RumbleDad (nonvaxer420): https://rumble.com/user/nonvaxer420 | https://brighteon.social/@Nonvaxer420

Material que resta da Sabrina, na Brighteon:

Sabrina Wallace: JAIC, JSTAR, ISTAR, ISR, DOD and Psinergists Formal Presentation From 2022 When She Started Screaming From The Rooftops! https://www.brighteon.com/64f7e723-cf4c-4ead-8b10-b9d03c0ae5ca


A ver:

356) O alvo é o nitrogénio, não o carbono | The target is the nitrogen, not the carbon : https://www.brighteon.com/0f6fd004-489d-4adb-a2fb-f7d81ba35495


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/@ElectrosmogPortugal

5g6gmolecularauramilitarcerebrometamaterialeugeniametaversoengenhariaembustewbanbichociberantenas em fase
