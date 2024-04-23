355) Sabrina Wallace — O Mundo dos "Bichos"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ERRATA (ao minuto 08:26) – Nitrofurazona deve ler-se como Nitrofurantoína – termo que volta a surgir no vídeo nº 365) Sabrina Wallace – A Dark Web nunca existiu, mas Deus existe: https://www.brighteon.com/b5768dd1-3a40-463e-8b8f-ada6c3183561
Fonte – Canal Psinergy; Abril 18, 2024
Thurs thinkin: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.432A230F-CABD-439B-9A93-26AF318891AE:9
Canais referenciados no vídeo:
Tore Says Show: https://rumble.com/c/ToreSays
Tore Says Show, Abril 17, 2024 | PRELUDE : Secret Circle | Fast and Furious 2.0: https://rumble.com/v4q3orh-prelude-secret-circle-fast-and-furious-2.0.html
Juxtaposition1: https://odysee.com/@Juxtaposition1:0?view=content
RumbleDad (nonvaxer420): https://rumble.com/user/nonvaxer420 | https://brighteon.social/@Nonvaxer420
Material que resta da Sabrina, na Brighteon:
Sabrina Wallace: JAIC, JSTAR, ISTAR, ISR, DOD and Psinergists Formal Presentation From 2022 When She Started Screaming From The Rooftops! https://www.brighteon.com/64f7e723-cf4c-4ead-8b10-b9d03c0ae5ca
A ver:
356) O alvo é o nitrogénio, não o carbono | The target is the nitrogen, not the carbon : https://www.brighteon.com/0f6fd004-489d-4adb-a2fb-f7d81ba35495
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal