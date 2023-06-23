America, Leftists, and the Law of Identity

The authoritarian-collectivist political left seems suddenly, frenetically, obsessed with redefining words — some because they threaten the Left's erase-America objective, some because redefinition advances the Left's desired cultural mayhem. But there is one word the Left has been successfully redefining since 1789 . . .





(Chapter 1 of 11 from Countdown to Too Late, available spring 2024 from online booksellers as THE UNFOUNDING OF AMERICA. Next: “Taking Justice Back from Dead Hands.”)

