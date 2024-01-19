ThumbNail WTF What's with his FACE? Looks like a animal that as RABIES



End Wokeness - Canadian police warn residents not to post videos of thugs stealing packages: "You cannot post the images... we have a presumption of innocence & posting that could be a violation of private life" -Comms Officer Lt. Benoit Richard

Ruby Love Heart Pendent w/Diamond in sterling silver 18" https://ebay.us/IJI9wZ (Ebay seller)



https://ebay.us/TUO8eZ (Item)

