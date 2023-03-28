Globalists FAKED Covid DEATHS: Australia Says “NO’ To BOOSTERS For Kids Due To MYOCARDITIS Risk

Governments faked their Covid death numbers to stoke global panic and fear.

Funeral Director John O’Looney is here to tell his eyewitness accounts of the lies told during the pandemic.

Global elites look at the world population like we are livestock.

Their genocidal schemes serve the purpose of thinning the herd.

As an embalmer John O’Looney is seeing people die in their 20s, 30s, and 40’s which is not normal.

To bolster fake fatality stats, most Covid deaths were inflated to kick off lockdowns and authoritarianism.

Before the vaccine bioweapon people were dying of cancer after many years of battling the disease.

Now, the deceased are dying of cancer after mere weeks of diagnosis.

This has never been observed before.

Funeral directors across the world are seeing the same increase in unusual deaths.

Many of them are seeing an increase in children dying suddenly.

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely,

GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

BURN FAT, Lose Weight FAST: http://www.vshred.com/stew

This Documentary EXPOSES The TRUTH about the New World Order!! WATCH: https://darkagedefense.com/stewpeters

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com

Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network