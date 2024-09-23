Iran unveils it's new 4,000+ km range suicide drone - Shahed 136B

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
During its Sacred Defense Week, the Iran Armed Forces unveiled the powerful Shahed 136B suicide drone which has new features and an operational range that is greater than 4000 kilometers.
Source @Hoopoe platform
