Navigating The New American’s New & Improved Website

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The New American magazine’s website just received a makeover to better accommodate the flood of content we publish regularly and to improve our online look. In this video, TNA Publisher Dennis Behreadnt provides a tutorial on how to log in, how to share content with anyone including nonsubscribers, and other important functions.