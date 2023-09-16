LAARKMAA PLEADIAN MESSAGES; MT SHASTA MIRACLE HEALINGS; FUKUSHIMA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I interview Laarkmaa a beautiful group of advanced Pleadian humans with wonderful messages for humanity! See> www.laarkmaa.com This is followed by prayers to help clean up Fukushima from Dr. Masaru Emoto and a discussion of the miracle healings of people's eyesight and hearing restored at Mt. Shasta during a recent spiritual trip there. I hope you can all listen to this amazing and wonderful radio show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio and Television, www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com