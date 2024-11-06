BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Postpartum Nurse Gives Childhood Vaccine Concerns and Importance of Informed Consent - Michelle Spencer
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
62 views • 7 months ago

Michelle Spencer was working as a postpartum nurse during the Covid pandemic when she began to grow concerned about the immediate vaccinations given to babies just moments after birth. This concern - coupled with the rise in fetal death after the introduction of the Covid vaccine - raised many red flags for her. Additionally, her beloved mother died in the hospital in 2021 after being given chaotic Covid-related hospital protocols, including the deadly drug Remdesivir. Michelle is now speaking out about informed consent, childhood vaccines, and the iron-clad and steely complex of Big Pharma. “The next generation has to do better,” she says, urging Americans to do their research and not simply bow down to the edicts of the big medical industrial complex and the federal government.



TAKEAWAYS


Parents should think about vaccines and try to be as informed as possible about them before deciding to get any vaccinations


Michelle was especially concerned about administering the hepatitis vaccine to infants


In 2020, before the Covid vaccine, roughly four infant deaths happened annually, after the vaccine it was four deaths weekly


Michelle’s passion is to expose the hospital system’s deadly protocols and financially-driven treatment options



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

CHD Interview: https://bit.ly/4dAP58H

Vaxxed III Trailer: https://vaxxed3.childrenshealthdefense.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH MICHELLE SPENCER

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/luckychelle22


🔗 CONNECT WITH HEALING GROUND

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Healingground


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

GABB Wireless: http://gabb.com/tina

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
vaccinationspharmapostpartumchildhoodfetal deathcovidtina griffincounter culture mom showmichelle spencer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy