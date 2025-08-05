Omer Ushers in Palestinian State 05/08/2025

Today Pastor Stan shares many news articles all concerning the Middle East, Gaza and Israel. Could it be that we are indeed in the Tribulation, or is the Tribulation ever so close?





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support



