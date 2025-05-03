BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THE MOST MORAL ARMY ₪ OF THE WORLD'S POOP TANKS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
113 views • 4 months ago

Ah, Jimmy me lad - thought the (((homosexual banking mafia))) had gotten you...but apparently, you were maintaining a low profile for a bit


https://www.voterig.com/.ty4.html


VfB saw the page was active, but let it sit for a while so that a certain deplatforming reportfaggit could get his mess shoved back in...MISSION ACCOMPLISHED❗


CHARLOTTESVILLE [the operation proper] NEVER ENDED; instead, it migrated online, where carefully set traps were triggered


The most unlikely of individuals have been uncovered in the months since; join VfB and TROGS tonight - HT's Brown Family [TOOBAH 💥]


https://rumble.com/v6swzdf-hts-brown-family.html?e9s=src_v1_upp 8:00 PM EST 😁


BACKGROUND: ISRAELI POOP CANNON

Israel went around with shit cannons like this, blowing the windows out of Palestinian homes and coating them with shit for YEARS. Israel does this stuff and just expects the Palestinians to take it. And if any Palestinian then fights back they are called "terrorists" and then the bombs and bulldozers arrive. Yep, it's real poop from wherever the Jews can accumulate it. Videos like this are hard to find because they get censored. Right click while it is playing to download it.


https://www.voterig.com/poopcannon.mp4


Question: How depraved does a society have to be to even think about building specialized trucks to hose down houses with poop? These are the people you watch announce the news on CNN. These are the people controlling Trump. Not one step beyond potty humor in the worst way. Is this sophisticated or an example? Yes? or No? THAT HOUTHI VIDEO IS BANG ON.


The (((homosexual banking mafia))) learned early on to WEAPONIZE THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS


Skunk is a malodorant, non-lethal weapon used for crowd control by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and marketed to militaries and law enforcement around the world. It was developed and is manufactured by Odortec, with two supporting companies, Man and Beit-Alfa Technologies.[1] The liquid's strong odor is marketed as an improvement over other crowd control weapons (CCWs) such as rubber bullets and tear gas used by the IDF against Palestinian protestors. The IDF has been criticized for its tactics during deployment, including common use against people, businesses, and neighborhoods not involved in protests as a form of collective punishment.[2][3][4][5]


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Skunk_(weapon)

israelrumblehandsome truthjim stone freelancesabbatean sucker punchtrailer trash troglodytesskunk tankpoop cannonsweaponizing the seven deadly sinscharlottesville part deux online psyoptherealtuberthe most moral army in the world
