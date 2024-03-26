A Cry Of Jubilation: It Is Finished!

This devotional video guides viewers through the significance of Jesus's last words on the cross, 'It is finished,' as recorded in the Gospel of John. The speaker explores how this statement signifies the completion of Jesus's mission to glorify God, defeat Satan, and reconcile all things through His sacrifice. It emphasizes the importance of sharing these devotions with others respectfully and highlights the transformative power of Jesus's work, including the establishment of His headship over the church and the promise of new creation. The message encourages listeners to live in a way that glorifies God, reflecting on the ultimate sacrifice that Jesus made for humanity.



00:00 Welcome and Introduction to Devotions

00:28 Sharing Devotions with Others: Encouragement and Patience

01:24 Exploring the Last Sayings of Christ: A Cry of Jubilation

02:02 The Purpose of Jesus' Sacrifice: Glorifying the Father and Defeating Sin

04:27 The Impact of Jesus' Sacrifice: Satan Defeated and Sin Put Away

06:15 Christ as the Head of the Church and Reconciliation Through His Sacrifice

07:20 The Church as Christ's Bride: Love and Sacrifice

08:34 Looking Forward: New Heavens, New Earth, and Universal Acknowledgment of Christ's Lordship

10:22 Conclusion: A Recap and Farewell Until Tomorrow

