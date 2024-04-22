Russia liberates Novomihailovka after expelling Ukrainian troops

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian Stormtroopers of Marine Brigade-155 liberated and raised flags on the western outskirts of Novomikhailovka settlement after driving out Ukrainian forces. Months of fierce fighting ended with heavy casualties on Ukrainian side and significantly changed the situation regarding the capture of Novomikhailovka, 40 km from the city of Donetsk.
