Today, the Egyptian Air Force, with assistance from Jordan, conducted another humanitarian aid drop. While in the past the supplies were destined for residents of the central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip, this time they landed in the north of the enclave.

Compared to the previous airdrop of aid into the Mediterranean, today's drop was closer to the eastern border. Nevertheless, some of the cargo was again carried by the wind into Israeli border territory.

Airdrops currently serve as an effective method for delivering humanitarian aid to the enclave, given the extreme difficulty of travel through border checkpoints. This is especially crucial amidst a rise in deaths from hunger and exhaustion in the Gaza Strip, a situation that the local Ministry of Health representatives have been reporting for the second consecutive day.