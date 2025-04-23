BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Our Old World is Destroyed to Make Way for the New
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2136 followers
1
525 views • 4 months ago

As the saying goes, the old is destroyed to make way for the new, but that is directed at our economy and way of life. We look at possible causes that answer the "Why Now" timing of it all in returning cycles.


Keywords
agriculturedavid dubyneadapt 2030economy foodcivilization cyclewhy is food getting so expensivewhats happening right nowwhat comes nexthistorical cycleswhy is the world changing so muchwhy is the economy changingwhat happens to food during the resetwhat is happening in our worldis african rainfall changingwhy is the middle east getting more rainwhy do civilizations rise and fall
