Todd Coconato Radio Show I Exposing Satan's Playbook - Part 1
37 views • 09/18/2023

Todd Coconato Radio Show I Exposing Satan's Playbook - Part 1

Today we've got a very important broadcast, Part one of a two part series entitled Exposing Satan's Playbook How to Win the Battle Every Single Time. Remember, this is a two part series, so you'll have to tune in again next week at the same time for part two.

I'm very excited about this teaching because I believe, honestly, this is something that God has been preparing me to teach for over 25 years. It's something that is a pivotal part of my calling. And, you know, I came from the world and the Lord showed me the evil and the devices that Satan uses against not only people in the world, but people in Christ, and how we can have complete victory and walk in these things if we understand these concepts.

To Give: www.ToddCoconato.com/give

New Book: www.PastorToddBook.com

Website: www.PastorTodd.org

Church website: www.RRCNashville.org

godjesustodd coconatoremnant newssatans playabook part 1
