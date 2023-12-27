Create New Account
Commiefornia Pizza Huts Canning ALL Delivery Drivers Ahead of Ludicrous Law Taking Effect
JD Rucker
Two large Pizza Hut operators in California are laying off all their delivery drivers ahead of a new state law that raises the minimum wage for fast-food workers to $20 an hour, Business Insider reports.

The layoffs impact hundreds of Pizza Hut locations across the state including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Ventura and San Bernardino counties and Sacramento, and involve more than 1,200 in-house delivery drivers.

Read More: https://ktla.com/news/california/california-pizza-hut-operators-laying-off-all-delivery-drivers/

Keywords
californiabusinesspizza hutthe jd rucker show

