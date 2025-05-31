🤡 Hegseth calls total defeat of US by Houthis ‘Tailored Operation’ - carefully not mentioning Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤡 Hegseth calls total defeat of US by Houthis ‘TAILORED OPERATION’
💬 “Freedom of navigation was our goal from the beginning, and we used unrelenting military force to execute that,” said Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth — carefully omitting any mention of America’s closest ally, Israel, or the original goal: stopping Houthi attacks on Israeli-linked ships.
Adding:
IDF to strike Iran on Shavuot religious holiday that starts Sunday — Israel parliament source
Iran orders this NOTAM no-fly zone for next 2 days. (image of this text shown, May 29th)