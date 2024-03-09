The Great Taking: HOW they want to take EVERYTHING from you (a documentary by David Webb)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The controlled demolition of our financial system has been planned for decades! While humanity is being guided by the pursuit for money, a small elite has already secured lasting power for itself – on everything we own. High-ranking financial expert David Webb is currently ringing alarm bells: The private control of central banks is the source of all humanity’s problems! It is time unveil the hidden machinations of the financial leaders, because we can still turn the tide – together!