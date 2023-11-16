⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (16 Nov 2023) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(16 November 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled three attacks of the AFU 32nd and 67th mechanised brigades near Sinkovka and Zagoruykovka (Kharkov region).

The enemy losses amounted to up to 110 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, and one U.S.-made M777 artillery system.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces' units, as well as strikes of helicopters and artillery, repelled one attack of an assault detachment of the AFU 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

In addition, strikes were delivered at clusters of enemy manpower and hardware near Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Serebryansky forestry.

The enemy losses were up to 175 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, two pick-up trucks, and two U.S.-made M777 artillery system.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled 14 attacks, and inflicted fire damage on AFU manpower and hardware close to Kleshcheyevka, Artyomovo, Georgiyevka, and Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

In total, the enemy lost up to 240 troops killed and wounded, one tank, and three motor vehicles in this direction during the day.

In course of counterbattery warfare, one U.S.-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery gun, two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery systems, three U.S.-made M777 artillery systems, as well as one MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun were neutralised.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, helicopters, and artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 79th Air Assault Brigade and 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Ugledar and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 70 servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, and two pick-up trucks.

In course of the counter-battery warfare, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system and one UK-made FH70 howitzer were destroyed.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces, aviation and artillery inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the 33rd, 116th, and 118th mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Rabotino, Uspenovka, and Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy's losses in this area amounted to up to 100 troops, two tanks, two armoured fighting vehicles, as well as one Giatsint-B gun.

▫️ In Kherson direction, up to 70 Ukrainian servicemen and two motor vehicles were neutralised as a result of fire defeat during the day.

Also, one U.S.-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, and Msta-B howitzer were hit during counter-battery warfare.

▫️ Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces eliminated one command post of the AFU 128th Mountain Assault Brigade near Dmitrovo (Zaporozhye region), as well as manpower and military hardware in 132 areas.

▫️ Fighter jets of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down one MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force close Krasnoarmeysk (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ Air defence systems have shot down two HIMARS MLRS projectiles and one U.S.-made JDAM aerial guided bomb.

▫️ In addition, 26 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down close to Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Novoandreyevka, Lipovoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Mirnoye, Romanovskoye, and Pavlovka (Zaporozhye region).

📊 In total, 536 airplanes and 254 helicopters, 8,960 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 air defence missile systems, 13,426 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,184 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,121 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 15,312 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.