Nebraska, particularly Omaha, has become infamous for its substandard drivers. Locals either crawl in the fast lane, causing traffic jams, or they race through the streets with reckless abandon, often distracted by their phones or worse, driving under the influence. These behaviors not only breed road rage but also lead to frequent accidents. However, there's a simple way to vent frustration: honk. A long, loud honk at an intersection can express your disdain and potentially ruin a bad driver's day, reminding them that courtesy on the road is not just expected, but demanded.
